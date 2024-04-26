Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 251,747 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Unisys worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 183.3% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 25.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

