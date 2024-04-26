Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,967 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Gray Television worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 386,907 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

GTN stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

