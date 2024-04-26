Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

