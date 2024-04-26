Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,239,000 after purchasing an additional 684,280 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

FOX stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.