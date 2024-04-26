Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

