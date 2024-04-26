Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIG opened at $99.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,294 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.