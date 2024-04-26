Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 13,623 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 357,756 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.4 %

LQDA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.