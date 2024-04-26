Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

OEF opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day moving average of $226.45. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

