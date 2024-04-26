Greenleaf Trust Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

