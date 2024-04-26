Greenleaf Trust Invests $38,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $12,591,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

