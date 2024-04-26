Greenleaf Trust Makes New $210,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tenaris by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 442,016 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $10,368,000. KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $10,270,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 584,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 303,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 256,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TS opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

