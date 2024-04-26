Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UGI were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $25.73 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

