Greenleaf Trust Takes $159,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

