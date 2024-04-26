Greenleaf Trust Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

