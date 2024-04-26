Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

