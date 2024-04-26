Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,427 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.24% of Groupon worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN opened at $11.47 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRPN

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.