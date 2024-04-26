Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,406,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

