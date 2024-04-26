Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

