International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $466,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 20,472.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Primerica by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

