International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,209 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6,007.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,303.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,303.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,431.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,644 shares of company stock valued at $36,594,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

