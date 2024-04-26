Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 52.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 799,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 26.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after buying an additional 402,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 492,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,685,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.51 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Read Our Latest Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.