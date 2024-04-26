Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 99.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -106.67%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.