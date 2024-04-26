IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

