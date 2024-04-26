Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.