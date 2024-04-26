JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $365.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE SPOT opened at $289.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $319.30. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 122.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 774.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

