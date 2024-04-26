JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.