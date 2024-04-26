JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

