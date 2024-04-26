JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,159,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $9,628,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

