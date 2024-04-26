JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

