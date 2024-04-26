JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

