KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,003 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in KB Home by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KB Home by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $64.25 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,718. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

