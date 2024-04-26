Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.71 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $25.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.