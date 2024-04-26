Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $900,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

