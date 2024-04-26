Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $903,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of PK opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.39%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

