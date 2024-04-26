Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $938,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

DGX stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $147.96.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.