Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 166,800 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8,576.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

