M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $126.90. M/I Homes shares last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 95,748 shares.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.