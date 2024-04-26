M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $126.90. M/I Homes shares last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 95,748 shares.
The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
