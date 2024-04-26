Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $245.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.88. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

