Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $106.96 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.