Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

