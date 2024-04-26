Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

