Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.