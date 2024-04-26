Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $389.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

