Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 72,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $399.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $292.73 and a one year high of $430.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

