MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of MiMedx Group worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MDXG stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $917.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

