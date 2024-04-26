MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after acquiring an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $21,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 294.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,307. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

