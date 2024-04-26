MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $425.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $530.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.87.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $464.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.04. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

