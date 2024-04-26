Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.