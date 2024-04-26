Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 107.7% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 314,935 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,644 shares of company stock worth $36,594,940. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

