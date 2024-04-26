Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,644 shares of company stock worth $36,594,940. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

